Major concerns have been raised after guests who attended Sugar Hut on New Year's Eve reported falling ill.

A host of people have taken to social media in the days since New Year's Eve to report being sick.

A number of tweets have been directed at the club, in Brentwood, but there has been no official statement from management yet.

Sugar Hut, previously owned by Towie star Mick Norcross, reopened recently after new owners Studio 338 took over as the club was rennovated.

The Echo is awaiting a response from the club's PR representatives.

Mate what has @sugarhut done to everyone 😫😫, I’ve never been so rough in my whole life 🥴🥴 — Phoebe (@phoebeindiax) January 3, 2020

I AM SO BAFFED?!! Why are so many people throwing up after @sugarhut on nye?!! I’ve never been so sick in all my life 🤮 explain yourself pls😂 think I’ve been poisoned 😷 pic.twitter.com/U5R3ZUrHV2 — gracie💎 (@Gracesims14) January 3, 2020

@sugarhut think you have some explaining to do why is everyone I know including me being sick after nye this is appalling and everyone deserves there money back.Spending a fortune on drinks just to make us ill what a joke 🤮 — isabella hinton (@isabellahinto12) January 3, 2020