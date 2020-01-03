Major concerns have been raised after guests who attended Sugar Hut on New Year's Eve reported falling ill. 

A host of people have taken to social media in the days since New Year's Eve to report being sick. 

A number of tweets have been directed at the club, in Brentwood, but there has been no official statement from management yet. 

Sugar Hut, previously owned by Towie star Mick Norcross, reopened recently after new owners Studio 338 took over as the club was rennovated. 

The Echo is awaiting a response from the club's PR representatives. 