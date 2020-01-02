A FAMILY are celebrating after they welcomed twins in the early hours of New Years Day.

Peter and Chantal Jelley, from Southend, are overjoyed at their new arrivals.

Baby bump - Chantal Jelley before the twins arrived

Twins - Ronnie and Lottie

Their little pair, Ronnie and Lottie, were born at 1.01am and 1.51am on New Year’s Day.

Mum Chantal, 30, was admitted to Southend Hospital on New Years Eve, and mum and twins – who joined sisters Sadie, two and Sophia, five – are now doing well at home.

Dad Peter, a 36-year-old now dad-of-four, explained how pleased the family are after their new arrivals.

He said: “We’ve had Jelley babies on New Year’s Day.

“I think they’re probably one of the first twins to be born in 2020.”

He added: “We’re so elated and delighted at the moment. Chantal is so happy.

“Chantal was due on the 23rd so we were hoping for a Christmas or New Year’s birth.

“When we found out, we ended up having to have a loft conversion and a new car. A very expensive visit to the 12 week scan.”

Peter also lauded staff at Southend Hospital for their care and high spirits on New Year’s Eve.

He said: “I couldn’t believe how wonderful the staff were at the hospital.

“They were so good to us. They provided so much due care and attention to us.

“They showed so much empathy to us. Everything was so smooth and efficient when we were there.”

The proud dad added: “I’ve never experienced anything like it.

“I’ve used private healthcare before but the NHS is the best we’ve had.

“I genuinely believe you couldn’t pay for a better service than the one we received on New Year’s Eve.

“Even if you had all the money in the World it wouldn’t be like the one we experience.

“They tried to keep everyone’s spirits high during the evening on Tuesday. They’re truly amazing.

“We both really appreciated their kindness. They were incredible.”