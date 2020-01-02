FIRE crews rescued 40 tortoises which were trapped in a smoke-filled barn.

Two fire engines attended the fire on Mill Road, Chelmsford, this morning, after residents of the property found a small fire burning this morning in the barn, which is positioned in their back garden and used to breed tortoises.

Firefighters managed to rescue all 40 of the animals, who have thankfully all avoided harm.

The fire was extinguished by 10.51am. Crews used positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke from the premises.

The fire was caused accidentally after bedding near to a storage heater ignited.