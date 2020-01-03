A BURGLAR raided a home and carried a knuckleduster... after being let off early from a previous sentence for burglary.

Prolific thief Paul Gower promised he was leaving a life of crime behind and looking after his teenage daughter in Westborough Road, Southend.

In July this year, a two year community order he received in April 2018 for a similar offence was revoked.

But by November he was at it again.

Yesterday Basildon Crown Court heard the 45-year-old broke into a home in Kents Hill Road, Benfleet, on November 29.

He did not steal any items from the home before fleeing.

He was later found by police on another road on the same day.

Gower was arrested at the scene, and the knuckleduster was found in his car.

Gower admitted burglary with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Judge Andrew Hurst was told that Gower had a long criminal history.

However, in July 2019, Gower had a community order for a previous burglary in south Essex revoked.

This was due to “good progress” being made and claims he was rehabilitating himself to ensure he did not offend in the future.

But he carried out his latest burglary just months later throwing away the opportunity he had been given to change his ways.

Judge Hurst chose to adjourn Gower’s sentencing until February 3 this year to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, before releasing him again.

Addressing Gower, he said: “I want to read a pre-sentence report so that we can find out exactly what has gone on here from you making good progress to then fall back to committing crimes.

“It’s depressing to see another conviction for a similar offence when you had made great progress before.

“I want to know why things have gone from good to then turn bad.

“You must ensure you cooperate with the probation services so that your side can be told.

“You must also ensure you are hear on the date of your sentencing.”

Gower was released on bail while the reports are prepared and will be sentenced at the same court.

There is a chance he could be sent to prison for his actions.