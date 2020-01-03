A PAEDOPHILE tried to meet a 14-year-old despite fearing he was being set up.

Jordan Coole was arrested when travelling to a park in Basildon to meet the child he thought he was talking to on the dating app Grindr.

In reality, the 24-year-old had been talking to an undercover police officer, posing as a boy called “Sam”.

Coole began talking to the officer on September 13, 2019, and the profile made it clear from the first couple of messages that he was 14-years-old.

Despite this, Coole continued to message him and tried to arrange a meeting with him in a park.

The messages, read out at Basildon Crown Court yesterday, described sexual activities that Coole wanted to do with the boy.

At one point, he asked him if he was an undercover officer, which was denied.

The conversations lasted around six days, up until Coole arranged to meet “Sam” in Basildon.

He was stopped on a bus on the way to the town and arrested.

During his police interview, he answered “no comment” to all questions.

He later appeared in court where he admitted one count of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activities.

Coole, of Norton Road, Ingatestone, appeared at crown court yesterday for sentencing.

He dressed in a white shirt and black suit, speaking only to confirm his name, age and nationality.

He showed little emotion during the hearing, but left the court smiling after his sentence was passed.

Mitigation for Coole said that he lives with learning difficulties and autism, meaning that he struggles to know “where the boundaries are” with relationships.

Judge Samantha Leigh said the case was serious but that Coole needed professional help for rehabilitation, and gave him a three year mental health order.

Addressing him she said: “This needs to be a long community order.

“You will need to complete 90 days rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work.

“It is hoped that with the support of probation you will be able to improve and not behave like this again.”