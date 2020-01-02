FRUSTRATED commuters have joined a Southend MP in slamming plans to hike up train ticket prices which will leave them forking out hundreds of pounds extra for travel.

With commuters still frustrated by ongoing issues with ticket machines, as well as delays, on the c2c line, one insisted the firms “need to get their own house in order before charging us extra”.

Prices for c2c trains will increase by an average of 2.55 per cent, while Greater Anglia fares have increased by “just under 2.6 per cent”.

Fewer than half, roughly 47 per cent, of passengers are satisfied with the value for money of train tickets, according to the latest survey by watchdog Transport Focus.

David Amess, MP for Southend West, said: “I am going to do everything I can to get the service back to the high standard it once was at.

“The overcrowding is unacceptable, the time table is incorrect and the card reading machines are absolutely ridiculous. The new machines to buy tickets are totally unacceptable.”

George Hearn, 28, of Southend, added: “I get the train into London every day, and the service just is not up to scratch so why should we pay more?

“Whether its battling a delay or arriving at the station 45 minutes early because you know there will be a queue at the ticket machines, it just isn’t good enough.”

A c2c spokesman said: “This year c2c’s fares are changing by 2.55 per cent on average. This is lower than the inflation rate the Government uses to set regulated fares including all commuter fares.

“The extra money raised from fares is reinvested into running the railways.

“This funds improvements, such as c2c’s new trains which are currently being built and will be in operation next year.

“It also helps to maintain c2c’s status as London’s most punctual commuter service.

“We thank our customers for their ongoing patience.”

while we invest in new ticket-buying facilities to replace the old out-dated previous technology.”