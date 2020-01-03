CAMPAIGNERS claim drains on a road at near-constant risk of flooding have not been cleaned or emptied in six years.

It is claimed the last time the drains in Watery Lane were cleaned and emptied, was in 2013, and as a result, the road flooded over the Christmas period and was subsequently closed for several days.

Watery Lane, which runs through a ‘flood zone three’ area, last flooded in 2012.

According to the Environment Agency, roads and houses in a flood zone three region are at a much greater risk of flooding.

Residents across Rochford have suffered flooding over the last several weeks, notably in roads in other flood zones, such as Ashingdon Road and Spencer Gardens.

Christine Austin, a housing campaigner who signed a vote of no confidence petition against Rochford Council, believes the drainage systems across the district are out date.

She said: “The drainage systems on Ashingdon Road are the same.

“The drainage is old and needs managing properly if not replacing it all together.

“However, even the new drainage systems are still struggling at the moment.

“The heavy rain over the Christmas period highlighted this.

“If they kept fields in between existing and new developments then they wouldn’t need to replace the drains. They should be able to cope.

“Fields soak up the flood water over time. They act as natural flood water dispensers. Flooding is a real issue at the moment.”

Green councillor Michael Hoy has called for drains to be cleared every year.

Rochford District Council was contacted for a response.