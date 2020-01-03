BROKEN streetlights have left hundreds of homes in the dark for more than a month, it is claimed.

Dozens of streetlights in Hullbridge have been broken since October, according to Michael Hoy, a Green councillor in the village.

Between 20 and 25 streetlights along Abbey Close, Church Road, Lower Road and Hullbridge Road have been broken for weeks, and have yet to be fixed.

Essex County Council has apologised.

A spokesman said that the authority is waiting for help from UK Power Networks to fix some of the lights.

They also told the Echo that repairing the lights is a priority.

Mr Hoy has also revealed he has received “countless” complaints from residents, who say they feel unsafe when walking through the area.

He said: “Several areas in Hullbridge are having blackouts every single evening. This isn’t fair.

“The lights are not working at all.

“Each street has up to eight lights on, and on some streets none of them are on when they’re supposed to be.

“They’re meant to be off from around midnight to 4am and not the whole evening.”

Mr Hoy said the blackouts were initially highlighted by residents in November and December.

He added: “The issue came to a head just before Christmas.

“When you’re walking home at night, you want to feel safe.

“Sorting this out is one of my priorities going into the New Year.

“Especially at this time of year when people are out at night celebrating.”

A spokesman for Essex County Council outlined the reasons for the blackouts in Hullbridge.

She said: “We apologise for the failed streetlights in Hullbridge.

“The lights in the area of Abbey Close have low voltages and we are awaiting intervention from UK Power Networks.

“In Lower Road we are aware of a cable fault.

“As soon as we have traffic management and underground utilities plans available and set up we will be programming works as a priority.”

Residents in Central Avenue have also complained of being left in the dark but bosses say that road is a private road is not maintained by Essex Highways.