POLICE have issued an appeal to find a missing person from Chelmsford.

Katie Parkin, 15, was last seen on Boxing Day 2019, and was wearing black jeans, a light brown hooded top, a green and brown scarf, and black trainers.

Katie is described as being just under 5ft tall with shoulder length brown hair and wears braces on her teeth.

She may be in London, Scunthorpe or North Yorkshire.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "Officers have been working hard to locate Katie and want to find her to make sure she is okay.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Chelmsford police station on 101."