A MAN has been arrested following reports a knife was taken into a health centre in Laindon.

Police officers were dispatched to Laindon Health Centre, on High Road this morning.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "We responded to reports that a man was seen in possession with a knife in Laindon earlier this morning, Thursday January 2.

"Officers attended the Health Centre at 9.35am and spoke to a man at the scene.

"A taser was presented but was not discharged.

"A 57-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He has been taken into custody for questioning."

Laindon Health Centre declined to comment.