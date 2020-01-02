A MAN has been arrested following reports a knife was taken into a health centre in Laindon.
Police officers were dispatched to Laindon Health Centre, on High Road this morning.
The suspect was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.
A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "We responded to reports that a man was seen in possession with a knife in Laindon earlier this morning, Thursday January 2.
"Officers attended the Health Centre at 9.35am and spoke to a man at the scene.
"A taser was presented but was not discharged.
"A 57-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
"He has been taken into custody for questioning."
Laindon Health Centre declined to comment.
