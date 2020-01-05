IF you've just opened the first page of your new calendar, it might be worth skipping ahead a few pages and checking the month of May.

According to national reports, retailers including WHSmith, Clintons and Paperchase have admitted to having aisles full of incorrect calendars after the Government changed the date of the May bank holiday in 2020.

It was announced in June the early May Day bank holiday will be moved back four days this year to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

VE Day - or Victory in Europe Day - is marked on May 8 and commemorates the Allies accepting the surrender of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The May Day bank holiday is traditionally held on a Monday but will be put back to the Friday and form part of a three-day weekend of commemorative events.

The move was praised by many but has caused problems for some including couples who had arranged their weddings around the bank holiday next year.

Holidaymakers are also being warned to remember the change before they book.

Upcoming bank holidays in England and Wales in 2020

1 January - New Year’s Day

10 April - Good Friday

13 April - Easter Monday

8 May (Friday) - Early May bank holiday (VE day)

25 May (Monday) - Spring bank holiday

31 August (Monday) - Summer bank holiday

25 December (Friday) - Christmas Day

28 December (Monday) - Substitute bank holiday as Boxing Day falls on a Saturday