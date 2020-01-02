FAMILIES living in Mariner House are set to be denied parking permits because the flats did not fit into Southend Council plans.

Several floors of the High Street building were converted into flats under what is called permitted development – where offices are converted without proper planning permission.

The benefit is conversions can take place quickly and cheaply where there is a need.

But parking, space at GP surgeries and schools, and other facilities can be a problem.

Residents submitted a petition to Southend Council demanding they are included in the permit scheme.

This is set to be refused.

In documents seen by the Echo the council states it was made clear at the time “the future occupiers will not be eligible for a town centre parking permit”.

Developers Pillingstone Ltd were initially granted permission to convert the former office block into 16 flats in 2014, before five additional flats on the first and ninth floor were added in 2016.

The report, due to go in front of Southend Council’s cabinet on Monday, states: “The council appreciates this is frustrating for those residents of Mariner House, however, the council is not responsible for providing parking where a development does not feature dedicated parking for residents as part of the planning approval process.

“Residents appear to have been misled by the developer.

“In addition, no residents of High Street are eligible to purchase the town centre permit as there is no parking directly on their street, this is the case for any street within the zone which does not feature any on–street parking such.”

The council has stated there are three options available, including residents spending £600 on a permit for council car parks or forking out on privately owned car parks near by.

The third option could see parking permits issued to residents of Mariner House, “however this will put additional pressure on the kerb space in the vicinity that already has parking pressures.”

A final decision is still to be made.