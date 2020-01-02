Police are reminding companies in Essex to ensure staff are careful while checking their emails following a ransomware attack.

Essex Police received a report from a company in Hatfield Peverel that they had been targeted in an attack, which restricted the company's access to their servers.

Ransomware attacks threaten to publish the victims data or block access unless a ransom is paid.

They believe the virus is new strain of ransomware that is not picked up on most common anti-virus programmes and are warning people to be vigilant with emails.

A spokesperson from Essex Police said: "The company involved was a small business enterprise and this attack restricted access to their servers.

"Fortunately, they were able to use backup servers to reduce the impact of the attack.

"We suspect that the virus came into the company through an authentic looking email with attachments.

"By taking simple steps, there are many ways you can deter fraudsters.

"Make sure you have a reliable security system in place, remind staff to take five and check the authenticity of emails and links.

"And back up your data and install the latest software and app updates on your devices."

You can report fraud by calling 101 or report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk.

You can also report fraud to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 or Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.