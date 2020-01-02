A group of teenagers stole cash from a man after making threats at knifepoint.

The victim, a man in his 20s, reported that he was approached on Church Road, South Benfleet, at around 9.05pm on December 28.

A group of four or five men, believed to be in their late teens, forced him into Kennington Avenue and robbed him at knifepoint, making off with less than £100 in cash.

The victim suffered minor injuries and the group left on foot in the direction of the Zach Willsher pub.

He managed to describe several of the men involved to police, who carried out an extensive search of the area, but did not locate them.

One of the men involved has been described as white, around 18 years old, and of slim build.

He was around 5ft 9ins tall and wore a black coat with a grey fur hood, black jeans and black shoes.

Another has been described as white, around the same age, and of slim build. He wore a khaki-coloured coat, jogging bottoms and white shoes.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are asking for anyone who may have seen either of the altercations, whether in Church Road or Kennington Avenue, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage available to view, to call Southend CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/203950/19."

