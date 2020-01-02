A FAMILY of five have been left homeless after a New Year's Day fire caused by a faulty charger.

Firefighters attended the fire in Prospect Place, Grays yesterday at 2.23pm.

Two fire engines attended the mid-terrace home in Grays this afternoon after the charger, which was plugged into an electric hover-board, had ignited. Members of the family were home at the time and noticed the fire, which had quickly spread to a sofa.

Steve Powley, Crew Manager at Grays Fire Station, said: "Unfortunately we believe an after market charger has overheated and ignited here - proving once again that it just isn't worth the risk of buying cheaper or lower standard adaptors.

"We recommend using the manufacturer's chargers wherever possible, but you should always look out for the CE mark on any charger or plug you use - if it doesn't have it, there's a chance it could be a fire hazard."

The fire was extinguished by 3.04pm. Firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties within the terrace, which suffered light smoke damage in their loft area - but unfortunately the family have been made homeless.

The Red Cross are supporting the people affected in finding alternative accommodation in the short-term.