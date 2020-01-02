FORMER Southend United skipper Chris Barker has died, aged 39.

Barker made 142 appearances for the Shrimpers between 2010 and 2013 and captained the club in the JPT final against Crewe Alexandra at Wembley.

Barker was also player of the year for the 2010/11 season.

And his former Blues team-mate Mark Phillips was among the first to pay tribute.

“I’ve been numb since hearing the news and I’m lost for words,” said Phillips.

“It was a pleasure to play alongside him for so many years across two great clubs and he was totally old-school.

“He was one of the best I’ve met in football, he was honest, wore his heart on his sleeve and was a fantastic player.

“He knew how to lead the team on and off the pitch and was loved by all.

“We shared so many great memories on and off the pitch with stories for days about our times at Southend.

“But I’ll never forget whatever the weather, even if it was raining, snowing or gale force wind Barks would run out in just shorts and a t-shirt for every session.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his daughter who I know he adored.

“Rest in peace mate.”

Barker made more than 650 appearances during his career which also included spells at Barnsley, Cardiff City, QPR and Colchester United.

And Phillips enjoyed many memorable moments alongside his fellow defender.

"We all used to call him Baker not Barker," said Phillips.

"One day in a match some less educated fan jumped up and shouted 'do something Baker.'

"From that day on those of us who were close to him would say it all the time!"

Barker had been coaching Forest Green Rovers’ under 23 side and brought his young side to Boots & Laces just a couple of months ago.