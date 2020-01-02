A LIFE-long musician is set to release his first official album – more than 20 years after he turned down a major record deal.

Mark Maguire, also known by his moniker The Buzzing Sound, will release his debut album Music from the Outside World on Monday, with Mark hoping it can resonate with young listeners despite him being 43-years-old.

It has taken four years to record the album, which Mark, who lives on Canvey, originally started with his brother Jon – at the time just an amateur producer.

But in a twist of fate, Jon has gone onto huge success in that time, co-writing You Are The Reason with Calum Scott – which has now more than 1billion views on Youtube.

Mark says he “started this project with my younger brother and ended it with a renowned professional artist, that’s been pretty weird”.

The musician said: “I have been playing in bands since 1994 when I was 18. That makes me 43 and this is my first proper album release.

“43-year-olds are probably considered by the teens of today as pretty uncool, but I think the record still sounds fresh and current. But maybe that’s because I am kidding myself!”

Success could have come much sooner for Mark, but in his younger years he turned down the chance to sign for a record label.

He added: “When I was 20 in 1996, my band at the time, Bluefur, were asked by a major record label to write ten acoustic songs with a view to release, but we did not want to ‘sell out’ our rock and indie roots.

“This was during a showcase day for bands looking to be signed, that evening the Stereophonics were signed by V2 and I was there to see it.”

Although this will be Mark’s first album, he has still been able to make cash from his music over the years – particularly in the form of royalties from Channel 4.

In 2014 he appeared on one of the first episodes of Come Dine With Me Couples, and played one of his songs for his guests.

“I get at least one cheque every years for the on-demand views!”, Mark joked.