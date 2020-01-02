BASILDON needs more green spaces and distinctive features to make it flourish, according to the families living there.

Basildon Council has completed the first stage of its “Our Place” project.

The aim was to “create a narrative” around what living in Basildon is like and what it could be.

Officers spoke to 1,766 residents about what they did and did not like about the borough, across all wards.

The major and common concern was crime with rates rising and fears for safety growing.

The council’s report, set to go before the external affairs and partnerships committee next week, stated: “People think this, road and pavement repairs and activities for teenagers are the things that most need improving.

“People value green open spaces and parks in their neighbourhood, local shops, good transport connections and community.

“More than three quarters of people are satisfied or content with where they live.

“People struggle to identify anything that makes Basildon borough distinct from other places. People would like to see more businesses investing in the borough, reduced congestion on the roads and improved high streets.”

Council staff were talking with residents in the centre of the town throughout December asking them what they wanted to have in the borough in coming years.

The outreach project is alongside the town centre masterplan by the council.

This already includes the £23million East Square complex which will boast the largest cinema outside of Leicester Square and a range of exciting and new restaurants and eateries. Other town centre projects include a new £30million state-of-the-art South Essex College technical centre in Market Square.

Comments made to council staff stated that parking prices should be lowered, and more of the town’s history should be preserved, over fears that the town was “losing its legacy”.

The council is set to proceed to phase two of the “Our Place” project, which will share the messages received with groups of people to see how they resonate.

The report added: “The council will begin to build a consensus around a set of values that will inform a narrative about the borough’s future direction.” Proposals are yet to be made.