A MOTHER is calling for action after her teenage son, and later his friend, were attacked by a gang of youths at a notorious bus station.

The 15-year-old boy from Basildon, and his friend, who is severely autistic, were coaxed into an alleyway and punched numerous times on Monday afternoon.

The boy’s mother, who did not want to be named, told the Echo: “My son was jumped in an alleyway and punched in the head for no reason.

“My son is a good kid, he does amazingly in school and is not involved in any gangs or drugs and is not violent.

“This should never have happened to him.”

The victims managed to escape and ran into the Eastgate Centre and into Card Factory where a woman approached him to try and help.

Police officers arrived shortly after and took the boy into the office in Asda where they took a statement from him.

The mother, added: “My son told me that he was approached by a group of boys who were asking him questions about where he was from and who he knew and then they walked off.

“The same group then approached my son and his friend again when they were in McDonald’s telling them to come outside and talk to them. He said no.

“Then one of the boys said ‘what if you just talk to me about it’ so my son agreed providing it was just the one of them.

“Then when my son went outside he was taken into an alleyway by Greggs in the bus station and then the other boys came and started punching him in the head.

“These scumbags are known for carrying knive.

“My son’s friend, who is severely autistic, was also taken away by the gang after my son had run off.”

It is the latest in a number of attacks around the bus station.

Essex Police was contacted for comment on the incident.

Police have been asked what plans are in place to deal with gangs terrorising children in the area after several incidents have taken place.