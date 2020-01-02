FREE swimming sessions for pensioners have been axed by Southend Council.

The authority dramatically reduced the number available each year, from 52 to four, in 2018 and now even these have gone.

The council has boasted new subsidised health and fitness classes will begin for people who are over 16 and are referred by their GP but it will be paid for out of money saved by stopping free swimming.

Southend Council stated less than 20 pensioners per month take advantage of the free swimming but critics claim this is as a result of the previous dramatic reduction.

Councillor Trevor Harp, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: “With a low number of people taking up the four free swims offer and bearing in mind national funding for free swimming was taken away nearly 10 years ago, the simple fact is that the public cost of providing this are now disproportionate to the numbers of people benefitting.”

Jean Howes, secretary of Southend and District Pensioners Campaign Group, said: “I understand why they are doing it, as I know budgets are tight, and it’s not a bottomless pit, but the way they are doing it I think is wrong.

“Groups like us, we are the clients, the over 65s, but they haven’t come to talk to us about this.

“They haven’t asked us what we would like to see.

“If they’re going to organise exercise, it needs to be regular, and there’s lots that can be done that don’t cost a lot of money.

“Swimming is one of the best ones you can do, but it’s not the only one. Walking is very good for you; having organised guided walks might help.

“If you look around Southend there are lots of people over 65, and considering how much tax they pay the council should look for alternatives.”

The council will be working in partnership with Everyone Health and Fusion Lifestyle.

There will be a mixture of group classes, one-to-one exercise, gym sessions, swimming, and specialist classes for certain health conditions, such as heart and lung issues and pain management, costing £2 each.

Free swimming cards were stopped on New Year’s Eve and pensioners have until January 31 to use their free tokens.

Pensioners, and all other adults, may be able to access free swimming with a GP referral instead as of February.

A range of other classes will be launched.