BOBBIES on patrol in Southend stumbled upon a drug deal in the town centre.

The Southend Proactive Team went out and located a wanted male on Monday night, and after apprehending him, witnessed a drug deal in the town centre.

A spokesman for the team said: "We detained the dealer who then tried to swallow the drugs but prevented him from doing this.

"We located 33 wraps which consisted of heroin and crack cocaine as result he was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs."