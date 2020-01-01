A MOTHER will now run the London marathon to help a charity which helped her cope with her son being in coma.

Michelle Steward, 42, from Leigh, will be running the gruelling 26 mile challenge for Cosmic, a charity which supports families of children in intensive care at St Mary’s Hospital, London.

Michelle gave birth to her son Harry in January 2011. He was ten weeks premature. After spending seven weeks in Southend Hospital, he was taken home.

However, he flatlined and his heart stopped, and he had to be rushed to St Mary’s Hospital and put in an induced coma on life support.

It was found he had Late Onset Group B Strep - a form of meningitis with sepsis in newborn children.

Michelle said: “During this time the last thing you think about is where you’re going to stay while your child is fighting for his life.

“He could have died without the hospital’s care.

“They saved his life.

“Cosmic put us up in a hotel to stay in all paid for and arranged, they gave us support and information to help us understand his condition and what this could mean.

“They were absolutely fabulous and I’ve been wanting to repay them ever since. Hopefully now I can.”

Harry, now eight-years-old, is living a happy and healthy life at his home in Leigh.

Meanwhile, Michelle is in the fourth week of her 16-week plan to get ready for the London Marathon on April 26.

She has set up a fundraising page with the aim of raising £2,000 for the charity, and has ideas for fundraising events over the next four months.

She said: “I’ve applied to run for Cosmic in the marathon for the past few years, but have always missed out because they had someone running already.

“I applied on a whim this year, I didn’t think I would get in, but they came back and said ‘yes’.

“I’m training hard, taking it in stages, as it’s good to stay on a consistent path and not look at it as a huge mountain to climb.”

To donate, visit http://bit.ly/2tllKPq.