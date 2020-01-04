That work-life balance is something all of us are striving to achieve - some with better results than others.

But with many people already looking to book their annual leave for 2020, a few tricks and tweaks could earn you some extra days - and even double it.

The first big bank holiday will take place in April, over Easter.

Friday April 10 is Good Friday, with Monday April 13, Easter Monday.

You can take an 11-day holiday by booking five days off - April 9 until April 19.

In May 2020, the Bank Holiday is Friday May 8 (it's being moved for the 75th anniversary of VE Day), and Spring Bank Holiday, which is May 25.

You'll be able to take an 18-day holiday by booking 10 days off from May 8 until May 25.

In August, Monday August 31 is the summer bank holiday and you're able to take a nine day holiday by booking four days off - from August 29 until September 6.

And the all-important Christmas period could see you use just seven days of leave - and get 14 days off.

Christmas Day 2020 falls on a Friday, and as Boxing Day is on a Saturday, the Bank Holiday will be on the Monday. New Year's Day will fall on a Friday too.