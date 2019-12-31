A POPULAR radio presenter has hung up his mic... after an incredible 35 years.

Peter Holmes presented his first programme on Essex Radio at its Southend studios in 1984, two years after it came on air.

The 67-year-old was well-known for presenting Saturday Breakfast before taking on the station’s daily morning show.

He quickly became Essex housewives’ choice for his warm tone, happy personality and for ‘Pete’s Put Up Calls’. which saw him pretend to be an official calling unwitting listeners to tell them they had done something wrong, and at the end admitting it was all put up.

Peter left commercial radio in 2003 and went back to use his professional qualifications as a civil engineer to boost road safety in Southend.

But he was lured back into radio by BBC Essex weekend editor Tim Gillett, who realised his radio talent was being wasted.

In 2010, Peter, who lives in Shoebury, joined BBC Essex, presenting Saturday Breakfast and the Sunday Breakfast Faith programme.

He presented his last radio programme on Sunday.

On how it all started, Peter said: “I was asked to present an evening programme on a Saturday night and loved every second.”

He added: “My big break came when an Australian became programme controller in 1987 and asked me to present the morning show Monday to Friday.

“I won international radio awards for some of those programmes.”

Peter, who was born in Leigh, went on to present the listeners’ Sunday morning favourite - Holmes and McCoy with radio pal Gavin McCoy.

He also became programme controller of Essex Radio and later Breakfast presenter of Breeze AM, and presented with Tony Blackburn.

The presenter added: “Presenting at BBC Essex was totally different from playing records on Essex Radio.

“I’ve interviewed bishops and politicians, and covered so many interesting and entertaining stories around Essex.”

He added: “I’ve constantly met people who love our award winning Sunday morning faith programme.

“It’s one of the most listened to radio programmes in Essex and I am going to miss it.

“But after almost forty years behind the mic, I know it’s time to finally rest my voice.”

Peter presented his last radio programme on Sunday and among the guests on his final radio show was the Anglican Bishop of Chelmsford, Right Reverend Stephen Cottrell.

Speaking on behalf of all Christian communities in Essex, he thanked Peter for the radio coverage of Christianity in Essex, even when it was challenging.