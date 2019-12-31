AN ELDERLY man was taken to hospital after a crash on the A13.

The crash happened shortly after 10am on the westbound carriageway between Sadlers Farm interchange and the Pitsea Flyover on Monday.

The man was helped by emergency services and members of the public.

A spokesman for British Transport Police Essex said: “No matter the situation we’ll always do our best to help.

“On Monday along with a few helpful members of the public an off duty officer helped provided vital assistance to elderly male after he collided with the barriers on the A13 near Sadlers Farm.”

There was severe traffic building up from the crash scene before it was cleared.

The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.