CONSTRUCTION work on the new Billericay Town Council's community building is progressing well, the Council have stated.

The council posted on social media, stating that the building, which will cost £1.6 million, on the high street, has "moved on swiftly" since construction began. They said: "All of the brick and block work has now reached roof height and the main support struts across the roof have been installed.

"January should see further visible progress.

"Early in the month the roof will arrive and be fitted. The block walls will be rendered and towards the end of January the windows are scheduled to be delivered and installation started.

"February will see the scaffolding coming down - at which point we will really be able to appreciate the shape of the new building.

"Behind the scenes final decisions are being made about internal colour schemes and carpeting."

A.W Hardy is due to complete construction in July, and the building will be home to a multi-use hall and several meeting rooms, allowing the council to move out of their current offices.