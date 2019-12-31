A GRANDFATHER received his own unique piece of Chelmsford history after he received a piece of the Army and Navy flyover for Christmas

David Leavy, 67, was given the unusual gift by daughter Dawn Tyler after she wrote to Essex County Council having heard that the flyover was soon to be removed.

The flyover has special significance to the family after Mr Leavy’s heart stopped while he was driving over it in February 2010 and his car came to rest on the roundabout.

Thankfully he survived and had a pacemaker fitted at Broomfield Hospital, with the episode revealing he had a previously undiagnosed heart condition.

Mrs Tyler said: “Dad’s life changed dramatically after that and it was a lucky escape in many ways.

“He retired within a year or so and it just made him really think about the things that are most important in life.

“When we saw the flyover had closed and was due to be taken down, we thought it would be a great idea to try and get him a small piece of it.”

The piece of the flyover that was given to the family – a small core from one of the trestle bases – was removed during repair works last year.

Mrs Tyler added: “We got a box frame to present it in and gave it to him on Christmas Day.

“He loved it and I am eternally grateful to Essex County Council for making it all happen.”

The permanent closure of the Army and Navy flyover was announced in September on safety grounds following the recommendation of a detailed engineering report. Signage on the approaches to the flyover has already been removed and main works to dismantle the structure are expected to take place early in the new year.

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Deputy Leader of Essex County Council and Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said: “The Army and Navy flyover has been a well-known feature of the Chelmsford skyline for 40 years and its removal will be a historic milestone for the city.

“I was very interested to hear about the special significance of the flyover to Mr Leavy and pleased we were be able to give him his own small piece of Chelmsford’s history.

“It is certainly one of the more unusual Christmas gifts I have ever heard of, but I am very pleased to hear it put a smile on his face.

“With the flyover due to be removed very soon, we are continuing to assess potential options for a long-term solution at this crucial junction.

“Steps are already being taken to reduce the programme wherever possible and we will progress the project as quickly as we can. However, we must also ensure we get it right and any improvements encourage more sustainable travel and avoid putting additional pressure on other roads in the city centre.”

For more information about the project and to sign up for the Army and Navy email newsletter, please visit: www.essex.gov.uk/armyandnavy.