A MAN is wanted for questioning after reports of indecent behaviour in a wood.

Essex Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident on December 11 at 1.20pm.

Reports were made of a man acting indecently within the woods.

A woman was walking her dog through Hockley Woods on Main Road, when she saw a man described as being white and aged in his 20s or 30s, exposing himself and acting inappropriately.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/195610/19.