A popular nightclub is preparing for its sell out final event after almost five decades of business.

Talk Nightclub, Lucy Road, Southend will hold its farewell party tonight - and it's sold out.

The venue has gone through several different identities during its tenure, and has been open on the seafront since 1973.

It has four different areas and 11 VIP booths, and has hosted many high profile celebrities over the years including Jason Derulo, Ghanaian music duo Reggie and Bollie from The X Factor, rapper B Young and house DJ Kevin Over.