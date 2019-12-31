RESIDENTS have expressed their shock after a man was stabbed outside a parade of shops just days after Christmas.

The incident took place outside the shops, in Rectory Road, Pitsea, on Saturday, December.

Police received a call from the ambulance service at about 9.35pm after the man suffered a single stab wound in the back.

The victim was taken to hospital but declined to speak to police officers or provide a statement when they visited him in hospital.

A 36-year-old woman who lives at Rectory Road and did not want to be named, said: “I am putting my house back on the market after this.

“I know with these sorts of incidents there isn’t a direct risk to the public as they are usually targeted attacks but I don’t want to bring my kids up here anymore.

“I put my house up for sale before last year as Pitsea has got so bad.”

The mum added: “I have lived here all my life but it was never as bad as what it is now and I have two young boys so I don’t want them having to be at risk by just walking down the shops.”

Labour’ councillor Jack Ferguson, Basildon Council member for Pitsea North West ward, said: “It is shocking to hear about this incident and I urge anyone with information to come forward to the police.

“While I understand residents’ concerns, we now need to see action, and Boris Johnson has made a pledge for more police on the streets.”

He added: “As a council, we are doing all we can to invest in our community and our borough – we want to see youth zones to provide activities for young people.

“Residents have been crying out for youth activities for years.

“As a council we are playing our part to see that happen and along with the Prime Minister’s promise for more officers, it’s something we can do.

“Providing positive activities can lead to a positive community.”

Police are still asking urging anyone with information to call Basildon CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/293985/19.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.