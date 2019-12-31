A TEENAGE cyclist was hit by a car, sparking a road closure and a large police cordon.

Emergency services rushed to Timberlog Lane, in Basildon, shortly before 3pm on Sunday after reports of a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

The teenage boy was taken to hospital with a head injury, which emergency services have stated is not life threatening or life changing.

The driver stopped at the scene, and no action has been taken at this stage of the investigation.

Residents on social media raised concerns that the incident may have occurred as the boy was using a zebra crossing on Timberlog Lane.

However that is not confirmed at this stage.

Some have, though, suggested, the crossing “is a danger” and is too close to the mini roundabout at the junction of Luncies Road.

One said: “It is not the first time there. [The] crossing is too close to the mini roundabout.

“People drive too fast round the blind corner most of the time.”

Aidan McGurran, Labour councillor for Vange, sent his best wishes to the young cyclist.

He said: “I am glad this cyclist doesn’t seem to be too severely injured.

“My thoughts are with this boy and his family at this time.”

He added: “We do not want young people involved in a crash at any time of year but at Christmas it’s horrendous.

“I wish this boy a speedy recovery.”

Essex Police confirmed that the boy was taken to hospital with a head injury, but his injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Timberlog Lane, Basildon, just before 2.25pm on Sunday 29 December, involving a car and a cyclist.

“The cyclist, a teenage boy, was taken to hospital with a head injury which was not life threatening or life changing.

“The road was closed for a short time while the scene was cleared.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service added: “An ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle were called to Timberlog Lane, Basildon on Sunday following reports of boy injured in a road traffic collision.”

The spokesman added: “One patient was transported to Basildon and Thurrock Hospital for further assessment and care.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash came footage can call Essex Police on 101 with information.