FURIOUS residents have blasted Basildon Council for leaving piles of rubbish on the road side.

Piles of pink recycling bags were left in Witchards and Clay Hill Road, Basildon.

Home owners took to social media to question the council about the delay.

Hollie Daily, 33, of Witchards said: “I don’t understand what has happened.

“I’ve seen posts on Facebook and nobody from the council has replied or even bothered to help.

“We pay our rates and taxes but it clearly doesn’t go on this, it could cause rats or diseases.”

A Basildon Council spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a number of pink sacks in Witchards.

“The next collection is scheduled for Saturday, January 4, although we will arrange for a collections supervisor to inspect this location [today] Tuesday December 31.”