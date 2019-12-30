A STOLEN car was found half submerged by the incoming tide.

The Canvey Island coastguard was called out to Two Tree Island near Leigh after reports came in of a car underwater.

The call was made at 9.09am yesterday, with crews from the coastguard and RNLI teams attending.

The crews went out to the car, which was nearly completely submerged, to assess if there was anyone inside.

When it was found to be empty, the teams were stood down and the case was left in the hands of the police.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "The call was made at 9.09am, and we sent a team to the island.

"We made sure the car was empty, and that there was no one in danger nearby.

"We informed the police and as soon as it was affirmed that there was no danger to life the case went to them.

"The police believe the car was stolen on December 11.

"We couldn't identify it straight away as the number plates had been removed.

"The incident has been reported to the Port of London Authority, as it was found in a navigable channel."

It is understood that the police will be removing the car this morning, and will be informing the owners.

Photographer Mike Batson was at the scene in the morning taking photos of the sunrise before he saw the teams.

He said: "I was told at the scene that the car had been spotted by paddle boarders who were out in the water in the morning.

"I only went down there to get some misty photos as I’d been out since sunrise.

"The car was full of water, they said it had been stolen earlier this month.

"I'm amazed anyone was out that morning as it was so cold.

"The car will not be driving again, I'm pretty certain."