A DEALER who was stopped with a carrier bag full of drugs has been jailed for four years.

Officers from Operation Raptor South had been on patrol in Basildon when they saw Stephen Sayer walking around the town centre several times that day clutching a carrier bag and in the company of known drug users.

Later that day, November 15, at around 3.40pm, the officers were off-duty when they saw him again.

They followed him to the Roundacre underpass, where they saw him do a drug deal.

They arrested the 38-year-old and recovered 16 wraps of crack cocaine and nine wraps of heroin from the carrier bag.

Sayer, of Arne Court in Laindon, was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on Wednesday December 18.

He had previously admitted all four charges against him; supplying crack cocaine, supplying heroin, and possession of both the substances with intent to supply.

The police's Operation Raptor team are tasked with cracking down on gang activity, drug related crimes, and also trying to stop young kids from being enticed by the 'lavish lifestyles' some gang members lead.

Upon sentencing, investigating officer PC Dan Onley of Operation Raptor South said: "There are real consequences to dealing drugs in Essex.

"I’m glad that Sayer will have time to reflect on that in prison.

"My colleague and I were suspicious of Sayer that day and, even off duty, we followed our instincts.

"There’s no place for drugs in Basildon and, let me be clear, if you deal drugs and cause harm in our community, we will find you and bring you to justice.

"Operation Raptor works tirelessly and proactively to identify drug dealers in our county.

"If you’re caught dealing by our officers, we’ll always seek to prosecute you as quickly as we can.

"You will not get away with it."

Anyone suspicious of drug related crimes in Basildon can contact Operation Raptor by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit their website crimestoppers-uk.org.