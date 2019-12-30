A new street food centre has been closed "until further notice" with bosses keeping tight lipped about the reasons behind the closure.

The Hall, which offered a variety of street food, at Lakeside Shopping Centre has been shut, with shoppers and foodies left puzzled as to why.

The venue was unveiled in July as part of the shopping centre's £72 million leisure development.

A spokesman tweeted: "Due to unforeseen circumstances Market Hall is currently closed until further noticed at intu Lakeside.

"We don’t have any more information to share at the moment but we’ll share any updates when we can."