Freeview viewers have been venting their frustration after the digital TV platform said it was experiencing reception problems due to high-pressure weather conditions.

The website Downdetector has received nearly 5,000 comments from viewers reporting that they are experiencing issues with the picture or accessing Freeview channels.

Freeview’s free-to-air channels include those from the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 and ITV.

The company told users not to re-tune their TV, as reception will improve with the weather.

One Freeview user on Twitter said: “Would think in this digital day and age Freeview should be able to cope with varying weather conditions.

“Poor intermittent TV service for the last two days, don’t have ITV at all, am currently watching through ITV hub.”

Another Twitter user said: “Currently have no Freeview channels. Why is this happening?”

In a statement, the company said: “Current high-pressure weather conditions across the UK can cause picture break-up or loss of channels for some viewers.

“If you are affected please do not retune your TV, as reception will improve with the weather. At the moment, it looks as though these conditions may continue throughout the week.”

The company suggested using internet-based services as an alternative to Freeview.

Freeview said: “Viewers experiencing difficulty can still watch live and on-demand TV through players such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on an internet-connected Freeview Play TV or one that has players available to view.”