CONCERNS have been raised over the safety of A127 after a fatal crash.

A man in his 30s was found dead at about 9.50am on Friday, although police believe he was struck in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The A127 was shut for hours on Friday as part of a police investigation into the incident, which happened near the Dick Turpin pub near Wickford.

Deputy leader of Basildon Council, Kerry Smith, said: “This is yet another tragic incident to that has happened on a road which is past its sell-by date.

“There are so many surrounding roads and junctions and sliproads which add to the risk of accidents.

“There has been incidents with people living nearby.

“It’s well past its sell-by date and I think this is what helps to fuel a lot of these tragedies.

“So many people use it to try and cross it to get to retailers and shops.

“This is another reason as to why, and a tragic one at that, we need to build another A127.”

Residents also took to Facebook to express their shock and sadness over the events.

Commenting on the Echo’s Facebook page, Jane Sales said: “This is sad, but not unheard of along the A127.”

The collision was the fifth incident in just over a month on the A127.

Earlier this month a car was overturned following a crash on the A127 eastbound.

A week later two cars blocked one lane between London Road and the Fairglen Interchange.

At the end of November, a lane was closed after a crash involving a lorry on Southend Arterial Road Eastbound.

And just over a month ago police began investigating a crash which left three people injured and part of the A127 in Basildon closed.