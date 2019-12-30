Police believe a man in his 30s died after being struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Christmas Day - and he wasn’t found for TWO days.

Emergency services were initially called to the A127, near the Dick Turpin pub at Wickford, following reports of a serious collision shortly before 10am on Friday after a Range Rover Evoque collided with a pedestrian.

Drivers reported seeing the man lying in the central reservation.

The air ambulance landed at the scene, but the man was found to be dead.

However, officers are now looking for dash cam footage taken between 2am and 4am on Christmas Day as the man may have been there for two days before being discovered.

Essex Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the length of time taken to locate the man.

The road remained shut for most of the day at Nevendon and Fairglen Interchange in both directions.

Motorists were urged to avoid the A127 and diversions were placed on the A12, A13 and A130.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and would like to hear from anyone who saw a collision involving a pedestrian and a Range Rover Evoque.

The dead man has not been identified and police are continuing inquiries to inform his family of the news.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop following a collision and failing to report a collision.

He has been released under investigation.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We can confirm a man, aged in his 30s, has sadly died of his injuries and our officers have detained a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop following a collision and failing to report a collision.

“We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and we would like to hear from anyone who saw a collision involving a pedestrian and a Range Rover Evoque.

“We will be referring the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the length of time taken to locate the man.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can call the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 285 of 27/12. You can also report information by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020