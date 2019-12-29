Police have released images of a man they would like to talk to about a theft on December 7.

Police would like to talk to him following a report on Saturday 7 December that a woman had her handbag stolen from Premier Travel in Braintree.

The woman reported that she had left her handbag in a restaurant the previous day before cancelling her bank cards.

She then received notifications that someone had tried using her card in shops without success.

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/193226/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.