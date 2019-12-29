A man has been stabbed outside a parade of shops in Pitsea.

Police received a call from the ambulance service around 9.35pm last night (Saturday, December 28) following the discovery of a man with a single stab wound near the Rectory Road shops in Pitsea.

The victim was taken to hospital for a small puncture wound to his back.

Police visited the hospital to speak to the man, who was not supportive of police action and did not wish to provide a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Basildon CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/293985/19

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111