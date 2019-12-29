The past 12 months have proved to be a year of weather extremes, with many areas hit by flooding after persistent rainfall but temperature highs also set as the sun found its way out from behind the clouds.

The UK suffered travel disruption after heavy snows at the end of January, with the A6 near the village of Shap in Cumbria one of the roads affected (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Some people enjoyed the conditions, such as snowboarder Ian Low at Solomon’s Temple in Buxton, Derbyshire (Aaron Chown/PA)

February started with the coldest night in the UK since 2012 as temperatures dropped to minus 15.4C (4.3F) (Jonathan Brady/PA)

By the end of the month, however, temperatures had climbed to an unseasonably warm 20C (68F) in some parts of the country (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Storm Freya visited the UK in the first week of March, with large waves crashing over the sea walls at Cleveleys near Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

After a cold snap at the start of the month, Britons were basking in sunshine by the end of April (Joe Giddens/PA)

Knights took part in the Sudeley Castle annual jousting event in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, in May as the warm weather continued (Ben Birchall/PA)

Thorpe Culvert in Lincolnshire saw more than two months of rain fall in just two days in the middle of June, with the RAF drafted in after the River Steeping breached its banks(Joe Giddens/PA)

Worcestershire County Cricket Club’s New Road ground was fully submerged by floodwater following the rainfall (Jacob King/PA)

A new record high temperature – 36.9C (98.42F) – was recorded for July on the 25th, with these teenagers cooling down at Hathersage outdoor swimming pool in Derbyshire (Jacob King/PA)

The Yorkshire Dales were hit by flash flooding on the last day of July, with a bridge collapsing near Grinton (Danny Lawson/PA)

The RAF were called into help at the start of August after the the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in Derbyshire was damaged by severe downpours (Danny Lawson/PA)

Umbrellas were the order of the day as Britain experienced summer showers as August progressed (Joe Giddens/PA)

By the end of the month, temperatures were soaring again, just in time for the Notting Hill Carnival (Aaron Chown/PA)

October started with more flash flooding after persistent rain, with Birmingham badly hit… (Jacob King/PA)

… but the shoots of recovery were soon evident as autumn swept in (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The wet weather soon returned, however, with a month’s rain falling in 24 hours in some parts of England at the start of November (Danny Lawson/PA)