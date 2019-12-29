A 22-year-old man suffered head injuries in Southend town centre after being attacked by two different people.

Police received reports that a 22-year-old man had suffered head injuries outside Moo Moos and Dick De Vignes in Warrior Square at around 3.50am on Saturday December 21.

Officers have reviewed CCTV and we are looking for two men who attacked the victim, who was taken to hospital.

Investigating officer Det Con Rory Scarlett, of Southend CID, said: “The victim was assaulted by two separate individuals leaving him with some injuries. The victim has no memory of the assaults.

“We have been working closely with both venues nearby and CCTV shows that a number of people witnessed these attacks.

“If you have information or footage of these incidents, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference 42/200760/19. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”