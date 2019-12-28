POLICE believe a man in his 30s died after being struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Christmas Day - and he wasn't found for two days.

Essex Police has referred iself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the length of time taken to locate the man.

The A127 was shut for hours yesterday as part of a police investigation into the incident near the Dick Turpin pub near Wickford.

Officers are now looking for dash cam footage between 2am and 4am on Christmas Day.

Sadly, the man was found dead two days later at around 9.50am yesterday, Friday 27 December.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and they would like to hear from anyone who saw a collision involving a pedestrian and a Range Rover Evoque.

The scene yesterday

A 26-year-old man continues to remain in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop following a collision and failing to report a collision.

Anyone with information or dash cam can call our Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 285 of 27/12.

You can also report information by visiting: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020119P17-PO1.