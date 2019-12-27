A MAN has died after being involved in a crash on the A127.

The man, in his thirties, sadly died from serious injuries after the crash which happened earlier today between Nevendon and the A1245 junction, near to the Dick Turpin pub.

A man has been detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop following a collision and failing to report a collision.

The road was closed in both directions but re-opened at about 5pm.

A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "Our officers continue to remain at the scene of a collision along the A127 in Wickford and the investigation has progressed.

"We can confirm a man, aged in his 30s, has sadly died of his injuries and our officers have detained a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop following a collision and failing to report a collision. He remains in custody.

"We are making our enquiries to inform the man’s family of this tragic news.

"We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and we would like to hear from anyone who saw a collision involving a pedestrian and a Range Rover Evoque. "We would like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 1am on Christmas Day and 9.55am today, Friday 27 December.

"Anyone with information or dash cam can call our Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 285 of 27/12. "You can also report information by visiting: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020119P17-PO1."