AN inspirational woman has transformed her life after losing an incredible 14 stone.

Daphne Warren, from Great Wakering, started losing weight when she tipped the scales at 24 stone and 13lbs.

She felt compelled to lose weight after her brother, Maurice Saunders, died as a result of a blood clot in 2015. It was caused by him being overweight and inactive.

The 59-year-old knew she had to do something and change her own life before it was too late.

Daphne, who down-sized from a dress size 26 to a ten, said: “When I first joined Slimming World I never dreamt I would be in the position I am now.

“Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. Before losing my weight I couldn’t complete simple house chores and I struggled walking up the stairs.

“I also had a very high BMI, blood pressure and cholesterol and these are now all normal and healthy, I have more energy and can walk pain free.

“I tried a number of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable – or both.

“With Slimming World it’s completely different.”

She added: “My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and lose weight.

“I still eat all my favourite meals, like Chinese and roast dinners.

“I just prepare and cook them differently now – and they taste so much better.

“I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat.

“I’ve picked up so many tips and healthy recipes from the other members at my Slimming World group, too.”

She said she was instantly made to feel welcome by the slimming group.

The slimmer said it can feel like a big step because you don’t know what to expect when joining a new group.

She has also been able to make new friends and said the group is a great way to socialise.

Mrs Warren added: “I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I’ve realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to.

“I really hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know that there’s a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way.”