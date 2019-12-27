A MAN has been arrested after a video spread online of a father and son being attacked by an armed gang in a housing estate car park.

The pair were threatened by a gang, one of whom was armed with a large baton, in Coleman Street, Southend.

After the incident, on Monday, December 16, a video was widely circulated on social media which appeared to show a gang approach the two other men with what appeared to be a weapons.

Police have now praised residents for helping with the investigation and have confirmed one man has now been arrested.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Following your reports of a video online that showed an altercation in Southend, we were able to identify a man involved.

“Your information, along with enquiries by Southend’s Community Team, resulted in a 20-year-old being arrested on Christmas Eve on suspicion of affray.

“He has been released on bail until Sunday, 19 January.

“We would like to thank you for your support and your information.

“We have increased our patrols in the area and we have been working closely with our partners, including South Essex Homes.

“The arrest follows reports of a disturbance in Coleman Street at around 2.35pm on Monday 16 December.

“One of the men involved was holding a bicycle seat on a stem.”

Initial reports suggested the gang had stolen a bike from the pair and a violent altercation has ensued.

But early inquires by Essex Police suggested one man had a baton and there were no attacks or injuries.

The footage spread quickly online with thousands of views and comments from worried residents.

The incident sent shockwaves through the community, with leading councillors branding the incident as unacceptable.