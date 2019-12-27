SIGNS on the A127 are displaying incorrect information, despite the road remaining closed due to a serious crash.
Several interactive display boards are showing 'no reported incident' as the text, despite the road being closed in both directions due to a man suffering serious injuries in a crash.
The signs are meant to change in accordance to the ongoing traffic on the roads.
Regarding the serious incident earlier this morning, an spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have closed the A127 at Wickford in both directions following reports of a serious crash.
"We received a call at around 9.55am today, Friday 27 December, after a man was found with serious injuries.
"The road will be closed for a number of hours while we carry out our enquiries.
"We thank you for your patience and co-operation."
@SouthendBC @HighwaysSEAST No reported incidents 🤔 a127 partially shut due to an accident at 10am and 2hrs 45mins later still says no problem! Helpful as ever! pic.twitter.com/ebaOZf935v— yatesy (@ELAY28) December 27, 2019
