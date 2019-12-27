THE A127 has been shut due to a 'police incident'.

An air ambulance has landed at the scene between Nevendon and a1245 junctions.

The road has been closed in both directions.

The incident is believed to have happened nearby to the Dick Turpin pub.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have closed the A127 at Wickford in both directions following reports of a serious crash.

"We received a call at around 9.55am today, Friday 27 December, after a man was found with serious injuries.

"The road will be closed for a number of hours while we carry out our enquiries.

"We thank you for your patience and co-operation."