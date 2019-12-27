A STRUGGLING mother-of-three was overwhelmed with emotion after a shop worker, who survived a brain tumour, selflessly treated her daughter.

Louise Lindfield, 31, went into TK Maxx at Pipps Hill, in Basildon, with her mum and three children, Caitlin, 18-months, Faith, five, and Sienna, four.

Louise, from Basildon, took Caitlin, who was in her buggy, over to the cuddly toys after she became restless.

Louise said: “She was instantly attracted to this horse. She was playing with it for ages and cuddling it and kissing it.

“She started crying when we had to leave and this guy called us back and said he would like to buy it for her to spread a bit of Christmas magic to us.

“It was £50 reduced from £75 and it’s massive, it’s 3.5ft.

“We said no but he insisted and said he wanted Caitlin to have a special Christmas and the smile on her face meant that money didn’t matter.

“I just burst into tears in the middle of the shop. I didn’t know what to say as I was still crying at this point and all I could get out of my mouth was thank you and to hug him.

“He took it to the tills and then gave it to Caitlin and told us that he hopes she really does have a magical Christmas. Me and my mum were literally beyond gobsmacked

“It’s been such a hard six months for us this year and I’ve been dreading Christmas.”

Louise found out the hero’s name is Arnie Higgs, and also learnt that he is an ambassador for Brain Tumour UK after suffering with a brain tumour himself as a child.

He explained to Louise that since having a brain tumour he likes to live every day like his last.

Louise added: “What he has done has made me see Christmas differently and made me realise that there are some genuinely lovely people out there.

“He didn’t know us at all and didn’t have to do what he did.

“This sort of thing never happens – well never happens to me anyway.

“Caitlin is just obsessed with the horse. She sits there cuddling and kissing it as soon as she wakes up in the morning.

“And the horse has been named Arnie. Arnie doesn’t actually realise how much his magical gesture really did for us that day.”