YOBS embarked on a Christmas Eve rampage, and damaged cars and road signs in the process.

Two men were reportedly seen lifting an Asda trolley on top of a car roof on Turner Close, Shoebury, and severely denting it in the process.

The yobs were then spotted snapping car wing mirrors and damaging the lights on crossings on Hermes Way at approximately 4.30am on Tuesday morning.

Debris was also seen along Constable Way.

The mother of one of the car owners, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed her anger on social media, and described the scene as a “mini-hurricane”. The 50-year-old said: “Me and my husband drove around looking for them after we were we woke up.

“We woke up at 4.am to the sound of banging and laughing.

“They saw my husband and ran. We didn’t find them but we saw the amount of damage they caused.

“I wanted to get a photo of them on my phone.”

The mum continued, and told the Echo that once her daughter had woken in the morning, she wasn’t best pleased. She added: “I’m so disappointed we didn’t find them.

“We’re really angry. There were a few choice words from my daughter when she saw the damage.

“My daughter will now have to spend her hard earned money sorting her car out.

“If anyone has CCTV in those areas, have a little look if you can. You never know what you might see.”

She also described how the yobs looked when they caught a glimpse from through her window: “They were young lads, probably aged between 18 -25.

“One had wavy longish hair and an orange long-sleeved top on, with no coat. They were tall and slim.

The Echo has also been informed that a group of residents in the area have formed a neighbourhood watch group because of incidents involving youths in recent months.

A spokesman from Essex Police urged witnesses or anyone with information to come forward: “We received a report that damage had been caused to a car in Turner Close, Shoeburyness at around 4.15am on Tuesday 24 December.

“It was reported the roof of the vehicle had been damaged with a shopping trolley.

“A man described as white, slim, 5ft 10ins tall with long, shaggy mousey hair and wearing an orange top was seen in the area at the time.

“If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/201983/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”